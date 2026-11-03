Democrat Sen. Ben Ray Luján Wins Re-Election in New Mexico

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) has won re-election in the state of New Mexico, defeating Republican challenger Larry Marker.

With 46 percent of votes counted, Ray Luján is winning by more than 61 percent of the vote, compared to Marker’s 38.1 percent, according to the New York Times.

Ray Luján has billed himself as a moderate on hot-button issues like immigration and border security.

In 2024, though, just as President Joe Biden was set to leave office, the senator signed onto a letter with other Senate Democrats urging the president to bring as many migrants to the United States as possible before President Trump took office again the next year.

“With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of DACA and others with deferred action, we urge USCIS to process all deferred action renewals and Advance Parole requests as expeditiously as possible,” Ray Luján wrote, alongside Sens. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), USCIS should also allow all DACA recipients’ status to extend for the maximum time possible.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.