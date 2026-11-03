Democrat Sen. Chris Coons Wins Reelection in Delaware

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) has won reelection in the state of Delaware, beating Republican challenger Michael Katz.

With 94 percent of votes counted, Coons is winning 64.2 percent against Katz’s 35.8 percent, according to the Washington Post late on Tuesday evening.

For months, Coons has attacked President Donald Trump’s military operation in Iran, calling it a “war of choice” and claiming the conflict has forced prices up on Americans.

“Trump’s war of choice with Iran has catapulted us into instability and violence in the Middle East, and has also caused costs to go up for the average American, and there’s no clear end in sight,” Coons told CNN.

In another interview from April, Coons suggested that he would work to block funding for the military operation in Iran.

“I’m the senior Democrat on defense appropriations, and I won’t provide a backdoor authorization for the war through a defense supplemental,” Coons told MS NOW.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.