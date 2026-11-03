Democrat Sen. Ed Markey Wins Re-Election in Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) has won re-election in the Massachusetts Senate race, defeating Republican challenger John Deaton on Tuesday evening.

With 15 percent of the vote in late on Tuesday, Markey was winning with more than 68 percent of voters compared to Deaton’s 26.5 percent, according to figures published by the New York Times.

Markey has been in Congress since 1976 and has held the Massachusetts Senate seat since 2013.

In recent months, Markey has not shied away from his critical, and often inflammatory, rhetoric against President Donald Trump. In August, Markey told MS NOW that Trump is “an authoritarian president who’s trying to turn our democratic republic into a strongman state.”

“We thought that with our norms, our laws, and our court system backing it up, it could never happen here, why this happened in other countries,” Markey said. “And yet it’s happening.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.