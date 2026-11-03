Democrat Sen. Mark Warner Winner of Virginia’s Senate Race

Warner has been particularly outspoken on the war in Iran, criticizing it as a “war of choice chosen by Donald Trump in the Middle East, where our record has not been great.”

“This is what happens when you start a war of choice without a plan,” he said during a September appearance on Morning Joe:

You know, they wanted to change the regime. Well, they killed the last guys, but the current guys are worse than before. We don’t have any activity to get the enriched uranium. It would have required 15,000 troops on the ground getting those canisters out while the Iranians were bombing us. They still have missiles and drones. We turn down Ukrainian technology, which could have taken down Iranian drones at $5,000 a pop. We’re spending $2.5 million per missile to take down some of those, some of those drones. And clearly we’ve got $4.50 gas, we’ve got $6.40 diesel. And I don’t see any scenario, even if the president declares victory tomorrow, where at the end of the day, Iran is not going to extract some kind of toll coming from oil and natural gas that will come out of that area. This war is a disaster on every front. The American people know it. It’s driving up inflation, you know, mortgage rates at 7%.

He added, “And candidly, I have not heard any plan at all on how to extract ourselves. That’s a disaster.”

Exit polls indicated that two thirds said the war in Iran was important to their vote.