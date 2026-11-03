Democrat Sherrod Brown Unseats Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio

Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown won his bid to return to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio two years after losing his seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in the 2024 election.

The Associated Press (AP) declared Brown the winner at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. With an estimated 87 percent of votes counted, Brown had received 48.6 percent of the vote, or 2,011,198 votes, compared with Husted’s 46.5 percent, or 1,921,992 votes. Libertarian William B. Redpath received 2.8 percent, or 117,225 votes, while independent Greg Levy received 2.0 percent, or 83,971 votes.

Brown, whose political career spans 52 years dating back to his first run for office in 1974, challenged Husted after the Republican was appointed in 2025 to fill the vacancy left by JD Vance when he became vice president. Brown previously served three terms in the Senate before losing his seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024, while Husted sought to retain the seat he had held since his appointment.

At an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump criticized Brown for requesting a $750,000 earmark in 2024 for Harmony Project Productions, a Columbus organization that had promoted a drag queen story time event for children, and urged voters, “Do not let Sherrod Brown slither his way back into power.”

Moreno challenged his former opponent’s working-class image during an October 1 Breitbart Fight Club roundtable with Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. “He puts on the suit and the shtick, and he says the things that we want to hear,” Moreno said, calling Brown a “total and complete fraud.”

Moreno also described Brown as a “political cicada” who would follow Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s direction in Washington. “Sherrod Brown would do everything and anything that Chuck Schumer asks him to do,” Moreno said. He further called Brown “uniquely unlikable” and “void of all joy,” while saying his former opponent had refused to debate him in 2024, call to concede, or cooperate with his incoming team on constituent services.

Follow Breitbart News’s livewire coverage of Election Day 2026.