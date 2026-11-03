Far-left Democrat Troy Jackson won the Maine U.S. Senate race Tuesday night, taking over a seat long occupied by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

A few hours after polls closed in the Pine Tree State, Collins reportedly called to concede to her opponent. At the time, Jackson was leading Collins 52.6 percent to 47.3 percent, according to NBC News projections.

Collins was first elected in 1996 and was running for a sixth term before suffering the crushing defeat in a state heavily sought after by Democrats.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate. I’m proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years. I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition,” Collins said, according to Punch Bowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio.

Democrats were able to secure the Maine U.S. Senate seat despite having an incredibly chaotic and messy run up to election day.

Democrats first got behind Graham Platner, a far-left candidate with a Nazi tattoo. Platner ended up exiting the race after facing a slew of disturbing allegations, including sexual misconduct and rape.

After Platner’s exit, Democrats backed Jackson, although his campaign had its own foibles — including credible allegations that his longtime partner is his second cousin. Jackson is the former Maine Senate president and majority leader.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.