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Democrat Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor Race

Xavier Becerra, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for California, during a "No on Pr
Caroline Brehman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Paul Bois

Democrat Xavier Becerra won the race for California governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican Steve Hilton.

The Associated Press called the race for Becerra with just 21 percent of the vote counted. As of this writing, Becerra holds a 19-point lead over Hilton.

Becerra’s victory represents a continuation of the status quo in California, which has been governed by Democrats since Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

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