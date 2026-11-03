President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States will no longer be giving Israel $4 billion of annual aid by the end of the year, adding that Israel is a “thriving country.”

During a phone interview on Fox News’s Fox & Friends, Trump explained to host Brian Kilmeade that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “brought it up” and said he thinks “it would be appropriate” if Israel does not receive aid.

When asked during the interview if Trump meant that $4 billion “in military aid, actually hardware is being cut off” or if Trump meant $4 billion “as in a check,” Trump said, “In any way you want to define it.”

“We were giving them $4 billion, we are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year,” Trump said.

“Why?” Kilmeade asked.

“Why? Because they don’t need it, Brian. I mean, I asked them, because they don’t need it and because why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when they don’t need it?” Trump responded. “It’s a bad talking point because when you say, ‘Why don’t we give everybody $4 billion?’ Israel’s our number one, we give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We’ve been doing it for years, I’ve been doing it, but Israel is a very thriving country. They don’t need it.”

Trump added that if Israel “did need aid,” he would be in favor of keeping it going.

Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein reported in June that Reps. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) and Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) introduced a resolution that called “for the phased elimination of the $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Israel”:

The nonbinding resolution, introduced Wednesday, urges the United States and Israel to negotiate a memorandum of understanding before the current ten-year agreement expires in 2028. Under the proposal, direct military assistance would be gradually phased out and replaced by a framework centered on joint defense cooperation, co-development, co-production, and mutual investment.

Netanyahu expressed in 2025, “It is time to ensure that Israel is independent.”