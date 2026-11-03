Exclusive — RNC Chairman Joe Gruters: ‘I Think We’re Going to Surprise a Lot of People’ Tonight

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people” tonight, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an Election Day interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Gruters about Republicans making the case that they are the opposition party and “should be getting out with as much fervor and zeal as the Democrats supposedly are going to today.” Slater also asked why President Trump and Republicans shored up resources in areas like Kansas, Iowa, and Florida, which should be safe for the GOP.

“I think that’s encouraged a lot of Democrats that if we’re having to spend time and money and energy and the president’s resources to go to these red places, that doesn’t look good for the Republican Party. What’s your counter to that? Why did you go to those places?” Slater asked.

“In the midterm cycle, just like we do in midterms, what do you try to do? You try to expand the map, and so polling got a little tight. The Democrats started moving resources, and so we just had to shore up some of those states,” Gruters replied, explaining that this is nothing out of the ordinary.

“We’re going to be fine in South Carolina, Kansas, Nebraska. They will all be Republicans at the end of the day. But you know, it did require us to spend a little bit of time and effort. But that’s not unusual in the midterm cycle,” he said.

“And listen, candidates need to run races. It doesn’t matter if you’re 20 points up; you have to run a race like you’re 10 points down. You have to take every race seriously, and you’ve got to fight for it. And that’s what we’re doing,” the chairman continued.

“And listen, the president going to you know all these different states and working hard is just reflective of the overall mood and the headwinds we face, but that being said, I think that we have the candidates. We have the resources that we needed to put up, and our get out the vote effort is second to none. The good thing is Republicans work. We’ve been preparing, and we’re ready to go.”

Gruters said Republicans are “going to drop the hammer tonight.”

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people in some of these races, and I think we’re going to come out with some victories that people will be surprised about,” the chairman predicted.

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