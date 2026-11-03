Exclusive — RNC Chairman Joe Gruters: ‘If Our Voters Turn out Across the Country, We Will Win’

If Republican voters turn out across the country, the GOP will win, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Election Day.

Gruters said he is working on a lot of media and turnout in Florida, specifically, and host Mike Slater asked about the impact of the historic rains in south Florida and how that could affect Election Day.

“I think there’s six or seven counties that actually opened up their EOC offices, and we had torrential downpour, like 1000-year storm over the last couple of days, and so we’re working with those counties and trying to help people. We’ve talked to the Secretary of State Cord Byrd. There’s going to be no extensions or anything, but, you know, people have to still get out,” he said, emphasizing that the elections really do all come down to turnout.

“At the end of the day, this all comes down to turnout. If our voters turn out across the country, we will win,” Gruters predicted. “If they don’t, we lose.”

“But even in places where we’re going to face some challenges, and it’s going to continue to rain today in Florida, and we need every single vote. It’s so important. You know, we’ve come such a long way in Florida,” he said, reminding the audience that it used to be a purple state. But in recent years, Republicans have outnumbered Democrats in the Sunshine State by nearly two million.

“Then we’ve added about almost 2 million Republicans, so we have a 1.5 million voter registration advantage. And certainly, we don’t want to turn back the clock and go back to a to a non-conservative government,” he said. “You know, we had all these refugees move to Florida because of our, you know, freedom of education and our school choice program. Our we’ve had refugees come over for health care. We’ve had economic refugees flee these blue states. We can’t let we can’t turn back the clock.”

“We got to keep on moving forward and continue to be the free state of Florida. But that’s one state across the country,” he said, explaining that the GOP has recruited candidates over the last two years across the country that they believe can win. In contrast, the left has “nominated a bunch of crazy wackadoo leftists that are in the mold of Mamdani and Bernie Sanders,” he said.

“We have mainstream central type candidates, and I think at the end of the day, that will make a big difference,” he said. “And we’ve had the resources to compete in these races, and of course, all of our get out to vote activities that we’ve been doing. And we’ve had staff probably in 27, 28 states for over six months working on getting out the vote specifically today.”

Gruters added, “and I think you’re going to see a late surge here across the country, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.