Exit Poll: 88% Say Cost of Living Was a Key Factor in Their Vote

The cost of living was a crucial or major factor for 88% of voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to CNN exit poll figures.

Nearly half, 49%, called the issue crucial to their decision, while another 39% described it as a major factor. Just 10% said it was a minor consideration, and 1% said it played no role.

The figures showed how widely household costs weighed on voters choosing their representatives in Congress. The question measured the importance of the issue to their vote; it did not, by itself, establish which party those voters supported.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos survey released ahead of the election also found that affordability led voters’ concerns. Among registered voters, 48% named the cost of living as their top voting issue, compared with 26% who chose democratic norms and 13% who cited immigration.

The Reuters/Ipsos findings came from interviews with 1,765 adults conducted from Thursday through Monday. The margin of error among registered voters was approximately three percentage points.