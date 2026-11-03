Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to fill in Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s vacant seat, has defeated Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon in the Senate race, defending her seat and preventing a Democrat pickup in the Senate.

With 95.5 percent of the vote in, NBC News called the race for Moody over Nixon. At the time of this writing, Moody had 50.7 percent of the vote to Nixon’s 48.2 percent.

“Congrats to Sen. Ashley Moody on earning election to the U.S. Senate!” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said.

https://x.com/RonDeSantis/status/2117791283519299723

Moody’s opponent, Nixon, a member of the state House of Representatives, expressed confidence going into Election Day, repeatedly calling for her opponent to be jailed and denying her own status as a socialist, despite being an actual member of DSA and aligning with them on a host of issues, including universal healthcare and mass amnesty.

Nixon, who once attributed a nosebleed to the “trauma” of working with Republicans in the state house, has tried to flex her political muscles for the last month particularly, asserting that Republicans were telling her that they were supporting her campaign.

“I have Republicans that are now coming up to me saying that they are going to vote for me because, number one, they know that I am truthful and I have their back, and I will put the people over my campaign donors, unlike Ashley Moody,” she said during an October interview on the Rachel Maddow Show.

Moody’s victory comes as Democrats continue to put up far-left extreme candidates in several key races across the country, and Nixon was no exception. However, Florida has consistently moved to the right in recent years, as registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 1.5 million – a feat that began in 2021, when Republicans first overtook Democrats.

Because of that, it is no surprise that Nixon’s radical positions and statements – from praising a Marxist cop killer to defending drag shows as a form of “wholesome entertainment” for children – failed to sit well with Florida voters.

“I don’t understand like — there’s no sexualization at a drag show,” the DSA member said. “It’s just people dressing up and singing and performing. I’ve taken my children to drag shows, and it’s fun. It’s entertainment. It’s wholesome entertainment.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) congratulated Moody, Florida’s former attorney general, on her “well-fought victory” shortly after the race call.

“As a fifth-generation Floridian, tough-on-crime Attorney General, and proven leader in the U.S. Senate, Moody has a record of fighting for Florida and saving the Sunshine State from socialism,” RNC spokeswoman Emma Hall said in a statement.