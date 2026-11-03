Marsha Blackburn Becomes First Woman Elected Governor of Tennessee

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has won Tennessee’s governor’s race against Memphis Councilwoman Jerri Green (D).

The Associated Press called the race for Blackburn early Wednesday morning. With more than 95 percent of the vote reported at 1:17 ET, Blackburn led Green 45.3 percent to 43.1 percent, according to the New York Times’ election results.

She becomes the first woman elected governor of Tennessee.

Blackburn, who ran with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, has served in the U.S. Senate for seven years, beginning her second term in 2025. Before that, she served as the state’s U.S. congresswoman from the Seventh Congressional District from 2003 to 2019.

Trump reiterated his support for Blackburn on Tuesday in a post on X:

It is my Great Honor to endorse our Great Senator from Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, who is running to be the next Governor of the Great State of Tennessee, a State which I won all three times, in Historic Numbers! I know Marsha well, and Tennessee, under her leadership, will go on to set Records in every category. Her opponent, Jerri Green, is a Radical Left Democrat who wants massive Tax Increases, Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children. Jerri Green is Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous! On the other hand, as your next Governor, Marsha will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Marsha Blackburn has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of Tennessee. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MARSHA — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Polling was sparse for the Tennessee race, and Blackburn was considered the favorite as a prominent GOP official with a national profile in a deep-red state that has not elected a Democrat statewide since former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D-TN) won the gubernatorial race in 2006.

However, a Quantus poll from early August showed Blackburn leading Green 49 percent to 28 percent.

In the Republican primary, Blackburn beat two opponents, John Rose and Monty Fritts, by double digits with her 43.6 percent plurality.