Hakeem Jeffries Says Americans Have ‘Had Enough of the Extremism’ as Democrats Take Majorities in Congress

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Americans across the country have “had enough of the extremism” after Democrats took majorities in the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Today begins the great American comeback,” Jeffries said. “The American people have spoken, all across the land. In the north, in the south, in the east, in the west, in the Midwest, from sea to shining sea the American people have spoken and made clear they’ve had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption. They want a Congress that’s going to deliver for the American people.”

Jeffries added that as soon as House Democrats take office in January, they will focus on delivering “for the American people.”

“We understand, as House Democrats that life is way too expensive in this great country of ours,” Jeffries continued.

There are far too many people who are struggling to survive, and certainly cannot thrive here in the United States of America. And, we believe, in this great country, that when you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to live an affordable life, a comfortable life, and a good life. That’s a good paying job, good housing, good healthcare, a good education for your children, and then when it’s all said and done, a good retirement. That’s the American dream and House Democrats will work hard to revive it for every single person in this land.

Jeffries’ words come as the Democrat Party regained control of the House “with what could be their largest majority in nearly two decades,” NBC News reported.

While Democrats “needed to win a net of just three seats to take back the majority” they ended up flipping “many more GOP-held seats” in states such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Colorado:

Democrats needed to win a net of just three seats to take back the majority. They flipped many more GOP-held seats, most in districts that Trump carried in the 2024 election. A trio of GOP incumbents in Pennsylvania were defeated. Democrat Bob Brooks knocked off GOP Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in the 7th Congressional District; Paige Cognetti beat GOP Rep. Rob Bresnahan in the 8th District; and Democrat Janelle Stelson ousted GOP Rep. Scott Perry in the 10th District. In Virginia, Democratic former Rep. Elaine Luria won back her old seat, defeating Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in the Virginia Beach area. In Colorado, Democratic state Rep. Manny Rutinel defeated GOP Rep. Gabe Evans.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump expressed that he “wasn’t on the Ballot” and that if he had been, Republicans “would have on IN A LANDSLIDE.”