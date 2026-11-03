Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) vowed that Senate Republicans will not stand by “as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party” tries of unwind their accomplishments.

In a post on X, Thune highlighted how “over the last two years,” Senate Republicans built a “strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets,” put “more money in Americans’ pockets” and given them new opportunities.

“Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead,” Thune said. “After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration.”

Thune continued to express that he was “looking forward to the important work” that Senate Republicans “have in front” of them over the next couple of months.

“As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done,” Thune continued. “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.”

Thune’s post comes after Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate. The Democrats were projected “to have flipped Senate seats from Republicans in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas,” CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump in July called for Thune to keep the Senate in session to “terminate the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.”

In response to Thune’s message, several people took to social media to call for him to “step down.”

“It’s time for you to step down,” conservative journalist Jack Posobiec wrote in a post on X.

“Resign, you pathetic failure,” Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of The Federalist wrote.

“‘Democrat obstruction’?” one person questioned. “The only obstruction was Republicans not carrying out the will of the people while we had the Presidency, the House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. Resign in disgrace.”