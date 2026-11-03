Melania Trump Will Host Russian, Ukrainian Representatives at White House

First Lady Melania Trump will host representatives from Ukraine and Russia at the White House after brokering a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The first lady’s office announced the summit in a press release, calling the event “an extraordinary moment in American history.”

According to the release, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the first lady is set to deliver remarks regarding the ceasefire, which expired as scheduled on Sunday. The pause in fighting allowed for nearly 800 evacuations and humanitarian aid to be delivered to the region, with no violations of the truce reported between October 27 and November 1.

“On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations,” the first lady said in a statement on Sunday night.

A Ukrainian lawmaker praised the temporary ceasefire as the “biggest de-escalation since 2022,” the AFP reported.

Breitbart News first broke the news on October 23 that the first lady had brokered a ceasefire.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s accomplishment is significant, as it represents a meaningful step toward lasting peace in this war-torn region,” Mark Beckman, the first lady’s exclusive senior adviser, told Breitbart News. “I applaud Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in providing critical humanitarian relief to the people of Oleshky.”

The first lady has been a key driver of rare but tangible bright spots in peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine. Since October 2025, she has helped facilitate six rounds of family reunifications for children displaced during the conflict, resulting in 34 children returning to their families.

After the first round in October of last year, subsequent rounds of reunification took place in December, February, April, July, and most recently in August, which Breitbart News was the first to report on.

“There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after an extended period of time,” the first lady told Breitbart News in a statement at the time.

“My representative and I are focused on helping facilitate the next reunification of individuals who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia,” she added.