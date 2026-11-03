Mood Inside White House ‘Defiant’ as Trump Says He ‘Wasn’t on the Ballot’

A White House official said Tuesday night that the mood inside the White House is “defiant,” while President Donald Trump emphasized he was not on the ballot Tuesday and declared Republicans would have won in a landslide if he was.

Trump took to Truth Social just after 10:30 p.m. ET.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP” he wrote.

A White House official described the vibe inside the White House in a statement to Breitbart News as election forecasts deeper into Tuesday evening projected Democrat Senate and House majorities for the final two years of the Trump presidency.

“The White House mood is defiant,” the official said. “President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot.”

The official highlighted “candidate quality,” emphasizing that the president promoted many candidates more strongly than they did themselves.

“Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves,” the official emphasized.

The official forecast regret among those who voted for Democrats on Tuesday, saying that gas prices would drop when the war in Iran ends and voters will be left with radical Democrats, who, in the case of the Senate, will be around for at least the next six years.

“Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with a list of liberal extremist Democrats,” the official said.

“And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up,” the official concluded.