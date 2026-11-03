A female postal worker named Kelly R. Cram was indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, for stealing approximately 4,404 pieces of mail, including some 400 political flyers. Ah, but here’s where we get to the nitty-gritty…

All of the political flyers found allegedly stolen and therefore not mailed were flyers for Republican candidates, and…

No other piece of political mail related to any other party was found (allegedly) at Cram’s residence.

In other words, it was only Republican mail this 59-year-old woman allegedly ensured was never mailed. Democrat flyers, however, go to where they were supposed to go.

“Beginning in October 2026, Cram is accused of stealing 4,404 pieces of mail that were intended to be delivered to customers in and around Pittsburg, Kansas,” said the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a statement. “Among the mail items she allegedly stole and placed in her garage were nearly 400 political mailers solely related to Republican candidates or Republican Party-affiliated political action committees.”

“Agents found no mailers related to candidates of any other political party at Cram’s residence,” the DOJ noted.

Let’s now take a moment to laugh at the name “Kelly R. Cram.”

Do you want to know why these stories, in general, only fall one way, and by “one way,” I mean it’s almost always Democrats doing the cheating, the rioting, the physical assaults, the school shootings, and the political assassinations…? It’s for two reasons…

The first is that leftists who engage in this behavior can always count on a large segment of the population to treat them like folk heroes. The second is that the corporate media, Hollywood, and academia have not been at all subtle in sending out a message that the Republican is such a unique threat that any tactic used to stop or hurt them is a moral act.

The organized left has perfected signaling to their mentally unbalanced supporters that it is okay to engage in amoral, illegal, and violent behavior.

We see this everywhere now, and heaven help us if Democrats ever hold all the levers of power again.

“Kelly R. Cram.” Lol.