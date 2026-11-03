Polls Open in Midterm Elections as Millions Set to Vote

Polling day has begun in the U.S. midterm elections as millions of voters prepare to decide who will control Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

The outcome will decide whether Republicans dominate both houses of Congress — or lose the majority to Democrats.

The first polling stations opened in Vermont at 05:00 ET and across the east coast an hour later with areas including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, and Kentucky now ready to welcome voters.

All 435 seats in the House are at stake as are 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate; and some state-level politicians, including governors are all to be decided.

In the final hours before voters could cast their choice Trump delivered his closing message for elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday.

Trump outlined what he sees as the stakes in the election and highlighted his administration’s accomplishments in its first 20 months, as Breitbart News reported.

“The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history. These are the most dangerous candidates ever put up,” he said, after Vice President JD Vance previously outlined just what is at stake.

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“There’s never been anything like what we’re seeing: jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members and people that nobody can even believe what we’re looking at, and all committed to the same radical agenda,” he added.

There are an estimated 250 million eligible U.S. voters out of a population of around 350 million people.

The new Congress will be the 120th in U.S. history and will take office in January 2027.

The next U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 2028.

More to come…