Rep. Chris Pappas Wins New Hampshire Senate Race

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) defeated his Republican opponent, John Sununu, in New Hampshire’s United States Senate race on Tuesday night.

With 23 percent of the votes counted, Pappas received 99,238 votes, or 59.8 percent of the vote, while Sununu received 63,606 votes, or 38.3 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The AP called the race at 8:20 p.m.

Both Pappas and Sununu had been vying to fill Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat. In March 2025, Shaheen revealed that she would not seek reelection, explaining that she had “made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026.”

Pappas’s win comes as “Democrats were favored to in the seat,” NBC News reported. In the 2024 presidential election against now-President Donald Trump, former Vice President Kamala Harris “carried New Hampshire by just 3 percentage points.”

While speaking at his “election night party,” Sununu expressed that while it has “been an incredible campaign,” it was “not our night,” WMUR9 ABC News reported.

Pappas expressed that “whether you’re a Republican, an independent or a Democrat, tonight’s victory is for you,” according to the outlet.

“Whether you’re a Republican, an independent or a Democrat, tonight’s victory is for you, because this is a victory for Team New Hampshire over the broken status quo that is hurting all of us just the same,” Pappas said, adding that the election results were a “wakeup call for corporate special interests and billionaires who are rigging the economy.”