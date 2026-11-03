Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna Celebrates Return of DEI: ‘I Love This America’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) celebrated the return of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) after Democrats regained control of the House and the Senate in the midterm elections.

In a video on X, Khanna highlighted how there were now “likely three black governors” after Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (D), and Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) won their gubernatorial races in Florida, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

Khanna also highlighted how Texas had elected its “first Latina governor,” referencing how Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D) had defeated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion,” Khanna said. “Likely three black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim-American senator, the first gay senator. I love this America.”

Prior to the midterm elections, Democrats such as transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) defended DEI and questioned what people “have against” DEI.

“I don’t know what anyone could object to in each of those words,” McBride said during an interview in October. “What do people have against diversity? What do people have against equity? What do people have against inclusion?”

During an interview on CNN in September, Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) claimed that Republicans were “looking for distractions” like DEI to distract from issues like “rising costs” and the “lack of good jobs in this country, housing” and the Iran war.

“Here’s what I think: I think Republicans are looking for anything they can use to distract people from the fact that they have failed, over and over again. Americans are pissed off about rising costs, about the lack of good jobs in this country, housing, the Iran war, tariffs, and the massive corruption in the White House with the Trump family that we talked about in a hearing earlier this week,” Min said. “Republicans have not addressed any of this. They are looking for distractions. So, they’re talking a lot about DEI.”