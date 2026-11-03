Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) defeated his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the U.S. Senate race for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

With 85 percent of the vote in, Barr received 754,215 votes, or 54.8 percent of the vote, while Booker received 592,272 votes, or 43.1 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:16 p.m.

Barr’s win comes after President Donald Trump endorsed Barr in early May, describing Barr as a “Proven Political Winner.”

“I know Andy well, and he is always a Vote we can count on because he knows what it takes to GET THING DONE and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “I Endorsed Andy years ago, in his first Race, and all others, for Congress, and he never let me down —He is a 100% solid American Patriot!”

In a post on X, Barr thanked the people of Kentucky for voting for him to serve as their “next U.S. Senator.”

“Thank you Kentucky!” Barr wrote. “God bless our great Commonwealth and God bless America. It is an honor to be your next U.S. Senator.”

Barr’s win comes after he was “first elected to Congress in 2012, becoming a vocal opponent” 0f former President Barack Obama, the Hill reported. Barr also previously worked “as an intern for McConnell.”