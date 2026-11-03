Republican Barry Moore Defeats Democrat Everett Wess in Alabama Senate Race

Trump-endorsed Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) won Alabama’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Everett Wess, a criminal defense attorney, to succeed outgoing Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

The Associated Press (AP) declared Moore the winner at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday. With an estimated 79 percent of votes counted, Moore had received 55.5 percent of the vote, or 817,194 votes, compared with Wess’s 44.5 percent, or 654,998 votes.

Moore, a member of the House Freedom Caucus and former small business owner, launched his Senate campaign in August 2025 after Tuberville announced he would leave the Senate to run for governor of Alabama.

President Donald Trump endorsed Moore in January, describing him as an “America First Patriot” and declaring, “Barry Moore is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from Alabama.”

Moore also secured endorsements from Vice President JD Vance, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Ted Budd (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), along with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Mark Harris (R-NC), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Brandon Gill (R-TX), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Keith Self (R-TX), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Tim Burchett (R-TN), and G.T. Thompson (R-PA).

The Senate Conservatives Fund and Club for Growth PAC also backed his candidacy. Moreno described Moore as an “America First warrior,” while Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh called him a “battle-tested conservative champion,” citing his fiscal conservatism and legislative record.

Moore’s Senate primary campaign benefited from a $5 million advertising effort by Defend American Jobs, a super PAC affiliated with the cryptocurrency-focused Fairshake network. The five-week campaign, announced in February, featured advertisements on broadcast television, Fox News, and streaming platforms highlighting Trump’s endorsement. Defend American Jobs said Moore would “protect American jobs and champion innovation,” describing him as a leader who would “fight for economic growth and make America the crypto capital.”

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