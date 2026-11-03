Republican Harriet Hageman Wins Wyoming U.S. Senate Seat

The open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming has been won by Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), with the Associated Press (AP) projecting her as the winner over Democrat candidate James Byrd early on election night.

While official vote tallies have yet to be published, the AP and NBC News called the race at 7:00 p.m. local time for Hageman in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats seven-to-one.

Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate who has represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district since 2023, is now set to succeed retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) in January. She rose onto the national stage by beating former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the 2022 GOP primary.

In this August’s primary, Hageman won handily with 63 percent of the vote.

Byrd, a former state legislator, previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for Wyoming Secretary of State in 2018 after spending a decade in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Hageman released a lengthy statement shortly after the race was called in her favor, telling residents that she will work for them in her new position of power:

“The people of Wyoming have hired me to do a new job. I am grateful, and I will not let you down,” she wrote on X.

Emphasizing her goal of championing her state’s needs in Washington, DC, the senator-elect said her priorities will be to “keep taxes low, prioritize defending property rights, and produce as much domestic energy as we can.”

“We must protect our borders and enforce immigration laws for those already inside the country. We must aggressively defend freedom and capitalism, or the rabid left and their weak dupes in the Democratic Party will usher in soul-crushing communism,” she continued.

Toward the end of her post, she issued a statement of gratitude to President Donald Trump, Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Lummis, and to the “people of Wyoming.”

“I can’t wait to join the Republicans in the Senate in January to fight these battles ahead,” she concluded.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.