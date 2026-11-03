Four-term Republican Rep. Kevin Hern won the Oklahoma U.S. Senate race Tuesday night, securing an already-red seat for the GOP, NBC News and Decision Desk HQ projected.

The race was called for Hern less than two hours after polls closed at 7 p.m. Central, with nearly 70 percent of votes counted. At the time the race was called, Hern led his opponent, N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, 59.4 percent to 37.1 percent.

Hern, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump and has represented Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District since 2018, ran against Thomas, a self-described socialist, nurse, and active-duty military spouse making her first run for public office.

Hern and Thomas competed to fill the seat of former Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who left the position when he was confirmed as President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Before running for Congress, Hern worked as an aerospace engineer and owned McDonald’s franchises. He ran on an “America First” platform.

Republicans held the Senate 53-47. Democrats need four pick-ups on Election Day, and they need to hold every seat they already have to take the majority.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.