Republicans Jim Risch, Brad Little Win Idaho Reelections

Republicans Sen. Jim Risch and Gov. Brad Little won their reelections in the Idaho Senate and gubernatorial race on Tuesday.

The Associated Press (AP) called the Idaho Senate race for Risch on Tuesday night. As of this writing, with 75 percent reporting, Risch holds a commanding lead of 53.4 percent while his closest challenger, Todd Achilles, holds just 36.8 percent.

Risch was originally projected to win the seat going into election day, a seat he has held since 2009 after serving as Lt. Gov. of Idaho under governors Dirk Kempthorne and Butch Otter, and briefly as governor between their terms.

NBC News called the election for Brad Little, who was also projected to win his race going into election day.