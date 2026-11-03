Sen. Cory Booker Wins Re-Election in New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has won re-election in the state of New Jersey, defeating Republican challenger Justin Murphy.

With 80 percent of the vote in on Tuesday evening, Booker held a sizeable lead with more than 63 percent of the vote compared to Murphy’s 34.4 percent, according to the New York Times.

Booker has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, whom he recently called “a commander in cheating,” suggesting the president has tried to rig the midterm elections.

“I mean, he’s been sowing doubt about the election already. He’s been attacking these elections before they’ve even happened,” Booker said of Trump in a recent interview with CNN.

“And remember, we have a certifiably proven election cheat in office,” Booker continued. “Remember, he was indicted for election interference in Georgia, where he made that famous phone call that we all heard. Find me 11,000 plus votes so that I can cheat and win this election. So we know we have a commander in cheating in Donald Trump. What we have to do as voters is say that we are going to make this turnout so big he can’t rig the election. And that’s why I’m traveling all over the state of New Jersey as well as the country.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.