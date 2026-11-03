South Dakota Republican Gov. Larry Rhoden Wins Full Term

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden (R) defeated Democrat Dan Ahlers on Tuesday, securing a full term leading the state. Rhoden prevailed with 64 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Rhoden was former Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) lieutenant governor, winning alongside the former Homeland Security secretary in 2018 and 2022. Rhoden took over in early 2025 as governor and won the Republican runoff in July to secure the nomination.

He has maintained a lower national profile than Noem, with a signature accomplishment being legislation that removes firearm suppressors from the state’s “controlled weapon” list.

Rhoden is a rancher and served in the state legislature beginning in 2000.

Republicans have dominated South Dakota on a statewide level, with the last Democrat elected to lead to state taking office in 1978.

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