Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Concedes Race to Democrat Gina Hinojosa

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has conceded his reelection bid to State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D), marking the first time the Lone Star State will have a blue administration since 1995.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9:15 p.m. CT:

At around 9:30 p.m., NBC News had Hinojosa on top with over 56 percent of the vote over Abbott’s 42 percent, with nearly 70 percent of the votes tallied.

Abbott, who has served as Texas governor for over a decade, told supporters that while there are “still votes to be counted,” there is no way for him to win mathematically:

“I let Gina know that I would assist her and her team in a period of transition,” the governor said. “But I also want everybody to know that the thing that I’m most proud about is that you all helped me to be your governor for 12 years. Thank you very much.”

Hinojosa took to social media to promise all Texans, regardless if they supported her or not, that she will “earn” the responsibility of being governor “every single day.”

“Tonight, I make a solemn promise to every single Texan. Whether you voted for me or Governor Abbott, or felt so betrayed by a broken politics that you did not vote at all,” the governor-elect began.

“Hear what Texas said today, loud and clear: Your government belongs to you. And as your governor, I will never forget it,” Hinojosa continued. “There will be no special set of rules for the wealthy and powerful. No looking the other way when someone in my own party does wrong.”

She concluded her message by asserting that “The trust you have placed in me tonight is not a blank check. It is a sacred responsibility.”

“And I intend to earn it every single day,” she added.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.