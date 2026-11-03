President Donald Trump is standing firm against the Democrats who were projected to take the U.S. House and U.S. Senate as the midterm elections came to a close on Tuesday evening.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared a photo of a red baseball cap with the word “VETO” stitched on the front:

His message came after he recently said he planned to become “Mr. Veto” if the Democrats successfully took the majority, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“Well, if that happens, I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto,” he said, adding, “And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals. That’s what’s happened. I mean, this is — this wouldn’t be the first time you’ll have a president, and he won’t have the House or the Senate. They’ll be sending stuff up. You veto it, and eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, you know … they come over, and you make a deal.”

Meanwhile, a White House official said Tuesday evening the mood there was “defiant,” Breitbart News reported:

A White House official described the vibe inside the White House in a statement to Breitbart News as election forecasts deeper into Tuesday evening projected Democrat Senate and House majorities for the final two years of the Trump presidency. “The White House mood is defiant,” the official said. “President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot.” The official highlighted “candidate quality,” emphasizing that the president promoted many candidates more strongly than they did themselves.

The official also told the outlet, “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.”