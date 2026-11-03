Watch: Crazed Leftist Reportedly Assaults Turning Point Action Volunteer at Polls

An unhinged elderly man was caught on video shouting at a young Turning Point Action volunteer before appearing to backhand him at a polling place in Laconia, New Hampshire, during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“An 18-year-old stood his ground at the polls in New Hampshire today and was assaulted for it. He stayed calm. The left got violent,” Turning Point Action, founded by slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, said in a Tuesday X post, sharing the footage.

Watch Below:

In the video, the elderly man angrily declared, “You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don’t know much?” to which the conservative volunteer calmly replied, “You haven’t presented a single statistic.”

“Neither have you!” the senior citizen shouted. “God damn! I cannot believe that bullshit! You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don’t know anything?”

The elderly voter then raised his middle finger toward the Turning Point Action representative’s face, adding, “That’s what I know,” before appearing to backhand the young man across the head.

“I’m out of this place. Fuck that shit! Fuck him!” the unruly elderly man can be heard shouting as he walked away.

Notably, the Turning Point Action volunteer was wearing a white hat and black hoodie, both printed with the word “FREEDOM” on them — the same attire Charlie Kirk wore on the day he was assassinated last year.

The conservative volunteer was staffing a Turning Point Action booth with his brother at the Ward 5 polling location throughout Election Day, according to a report by the Laconia Daily Sun.

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield told the newspaper that officers responded to the polling center at Woodland Heights Elementary School, just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a report of an assault.

“We are investigating, and we will go from there,” Canfield said, adding that it remains unclear if the victim plans to press charges.

Nonetheless, police have identified the assailant and plan to interview him — though the elderly man has not yet been named.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.