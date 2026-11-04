Bryon Donalds Thanks ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’ After Florida Victory

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) thanked his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” first and foremost after his nail-biter victory in Florida’s gubernatorial race Tuesday evening.

Donalds, who will replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), faced off against Democrat David Jolly, the latter of whom openly said he wanted to apologize to the world on behalf of Florida for “culture wars” — i.e., protecting children from genital mutilation surgery, protecting citizens from criminal illegal aliens, and similar policies popularized by the DeSantis administration.

With over 95 percent of the vote in, Donalds led Jolly by 1.3 percentage points — a difference of less than 108,000 votes.

“Before I say anything, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Donalds said as he began his victory speech. “My 30 years in Florida has been a very interesting 30 years, but more than anything, it’s been a story of redemption. It’s been a story of people that I met along the way, back in college, through young adulthood.”

During his speech, he sent a direct message to President Trump, telling him, “Mr. President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red.”

He also thanked DeSantis for his leadership and said he is going to “make sure that Florida remains the very best state in all of America.”

“THANK YOU FLORIDA!” he wrote in a social media post following his victory.

“I am humbled and grateful beyond measure. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have,” he said, promising to “make life in Florida more affordable.”

“We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly,” he said. “Florida is the envy of the nation. I will fight day and night to keep it that way and to lift our state to even greater heights.”

He added, “God Bless you, God Bless Florida, and God Bless America.”

Donalds’ victory pairs with Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), who successfully defeated Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon in the state’s senate race. This leaves Florida as one of the only bright spots for Republicans on election night as Democrats swept the country, taking back both the House and Senate.