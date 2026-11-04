Chuck Schumer Teases Targeting Republicans: ‘These Burgers and Dogs Are Fully Cooked’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) teased the left’s plans to target Republicans in a social media post the morning after the midterm election.

Democrats vastly outperformed Republicans, retaking a majority in the upper and lower chamber with wins in major races in Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Ohio, and Kansas, with pending results in Mississippi and Alaska as of Wednesday morning. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Republicans had a 53-seat majority in the Senate versus the Democrats’ 47 seats. That has since flipped drastically, with Democrats now boasting at least 54 seats come January.

Despite facing a near ousting last year after plenty of infighting, Schumer is back to flexing his political muscles and teeing up the left’s threats to target Republicans with investigation after investigation.

“54 seats and counting. And I learned how to grill… these burgers and dogs are fully cooked,” Schumer wrote on social media, sharing an infamous photo of himself grilling but this time, with the faces of his political adversaries overlayed on the food, including President Donald Trump and the viral meme of Vice President JD Vance.

Other Democrats have teased their intentions of making their reign all about investigations.

“Subpoenas,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wrote.

“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?” Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-IL) asked. “Clear your schedule.”

“Thank you, Mr. President. Our thank you will come in January — with subpoenas,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said frankly.

Republicans, however, knew this would happen if Democrats retook majorities. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Breitbart News Daily in August that Democrats would “go back to the weaponization.”

“But I think you got to look at the other way more likely in that they will — they say they won’t — but they’re going to impeach the president a third time,” Jordan, who has thrown his hat in the ring for House Minority Leader, warned at the time.

“They will run it out of the Judiciary Committee, unlike what they did seven years ago when Adam Schiff did the secret impeachment out of the Intelligence Committee. So yeah, they’re gearing up for all that. So all the oversight will shift over to Democrats conducting that,” he continued.

“They will go back to the weaponization. They will go after the first family. They will go after business leaders. They will go after everyone in the, you know, various secretaries in the cabinet,” he said. “That’s all coming if they win.”