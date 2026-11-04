Democrat former Maine House Speaker Hannah Pingree won the governor’s race on Tuesday night against Republican Bobby Charles, NBC News projected.

The race was called several hours after polls closed with Pingree ahead of Charles by almost 6 percentage points. By Wednesday afternoon, Pingree secured a win against Charles 55 percent to 36.9 percent with 92 percent of votes counted. Independent candidate Rick Bennett, a former Republican state Senate president, received 8 percent of the vote.

Pingree will succeed Democrat Gov. Janet Mills, who could not run again because of term limits.

Pingree is the daughter of Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and was first elected to the Maine House at 26 years old in 2002. She became the Maine House majority leader and then Maine House Speaker by 32 years old. She left her role at the state legislature in 2010 due to term limits and later worked under Mills leading the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

Her Republican opponent, Charles, is a former George W. Bush administration official.

Pingree won out of nearly two dozen candidates vying for the Maine governor’s seat between the primaries and the general election, in a state that used ranked choice voting.

While the Maine U.S. Senate race was considered competitive — longtime GOP Sen. Susan Collins ended up conceding to far-leftist Troy Jackson — the gubernatorial race was rated “Solid Democrat” ahead of election day by Cook Political Report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.