Democratic Socialist Janeese Lewis George Wins D.C. Mayoral Race

Democratic Socialist and the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of Washington, DC Janeese Lewis George defeated her opponent on Tuesday night in the city’s mayoral election.

Lewis George received 151,539 votes, or 84.3 percent of the vote, while her Independent opponent Rhonda Hamilton received 18,073 votes, or 10.1 percent of the vote, the New York Times reported.

“Washington DC, thank you for trusting this Daughter of the District to lead us!” Lewis George wrote in a post on X.

Lewis George’s win will make her “Washington’s first new mayor since 2015,” NBC News reported. She will replace Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (D):

Lewis George will be Washington’s first new mayor since 2015, succeeding Muriel Bowser, who did not seek re-election after three terms and is leaving public office. A large number of Democrats crowded into the primary in June for the right to be the party’s shoo-in nominee in November. No Republicans ran. Lewis George, a D.C. Council member, beat Robert L. Gross of the DC Statehood Green Party and independent Rhonda Hamilton for the seat.

In June, President Donald Trump warned that he would “not let” Lewis George destroy the nation’s capital with her policies. Trump pointed out that Lewis George “wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE,” and allow criminal illegal aliens into the city.

“Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, DC, has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying ‘things,'” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

At the time, Lewis George stated that while she would be “willing to work with anyone, including the Administration,” she would also “stand up to anyone who puts our city or its residents in harm’s way.”