Democrats Storm the Senate, Restoring Chuck Schumer to Power with Historic Midterm Beatdown

Democrats will take over the United States Senate in January after an Election Day romp for the ages.

The stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump assures a flood of ink from his veto pen over the final two years of his administration after Democrats took the House of Representatives as well.

Democrats flipped at least six seats, with Alaska and Mississippi — yes, Mississippi — still too close to call. Democrats hold a slight edge in Mississippi, and Alaska’s ranked-choice voting is likely to erase the current Republican edge. Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, and Kansas all flipped from red to blue, with Republicans failing to flip a single target.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) reached his long-sought goal of leading the Senate Republican Conference after Trump’s 2024 election, but his tenure will end after the coming lame-duck session in which ebullient Democrats are unlikely to make any concessions to the Republican agenda.

While the South Dakotan seems likely to continue leading Republicans during the next two years in the minority, his future beyond is grim. The extent of the historical Election Day shellacking and Democrat-friendly maps in 2028 and 2030 could ensure Republicans are many years away from taking back the majority. Even then, whether Senate Republicans would decide Thune is the best man to serve as Majority Leader is difficult to assess as the dust from the historic loss floats in the air.

While Thune is up for reelection in 2028, it is possible he foregoes his reelection bid altogether rather than fight to retake a job he did not seem particularly well-suited for.

In a social media post reading as if all was well, Thune proudly touted his meager record as leader, sharing his excitement to handle the “important work” the Senate must address in the lame-duck session.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was on the verge of an ouster in 2025 after bungling a handful of fights with Trump and Senate Republicans but recovered to help engineer a career-making Election Day victory.

Republicans have enjoyed — or endured — a majority of 53 seats to Democrats’ 47. Come January, Democrats will hold at least 54 seats — a more workable majority than Thune mostly wasted this Congress — and possibly 56.

As important for Schumer, the evening’s success might insulate him, if only temporarily, from a primary challenge in 2028 from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY) — who might be persuaded by the evening’s broader results to run for president.

But AOC’s ideological ally Abdul El-Sayed arrives in the Senate in January. And though Schumer’s comfortable margin means he won’t often have to rely on El-Sayed’s vote, the ambitious but diminutive socialist, who did not arrive in Washington to make friends, will certainly use his platform and influence with the far-left base to push Schumer as far to the radical extremes as possible.

Of course, El-Sayed is said to harbor presidential aspirations as well, and AOC could run for Senate while backing the Michigander for president.

In a press conference, Schumer triumphantly blamed Senate Republican losses for their choice to embrace Trump and his agenda — an assessment that might surprise many Republican voters.

“Republicans made a choice and followed Trump over the cliff,” he said. “Some of the time he talked about extraneous things that were ridiculous, but much of the time, he implemented things that raised their costs on electricity, on health care, on goods”

Republicans have more than enough blame to distribute, but the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) suffered, at best, a historic black eye, and Republicans would be justified in examining its very existence — or at least, its operation.

NRSC Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) warned Republican senators early in the cycle that the NRSC would not swoop in to save any who did not put in the work campaigning and fundraising.

That threat proved empty, as the NRSC, as well as Trump and his allies, were compelled to spend valuable time and resources in states that should have been solidly red, most notably Kansas and Mississippi.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall lost by almost five points in a state Trump won in 2024 by 16 points. Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is behind Democrat Scott Colom in a state Trump won by almost 23 points.

Neither took their campaign seriously, raising little money, failing to hire professional staff, and, most importantly, doing little during their six years in office to motivate voters to the polls.

Thune’s leadership, or lack thereof, is another significant factor in the Republican wipeout. Thune successfully squeezed Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill through to passage in the summer of 2025. But he secured no other legislative accomplishments of note; Thune often butted heads over his inability to pass the SAVE America Act, meekly insisting that he lacked the votes as he engineered designed-to-fail show votes that did little to fool the American people.

For now, the legislative filibuster ensures Democrats must obtain at least a handful of Republicans to pass legislation. However, even with Trump’s veto power, Schumer is likely to compel his caucus to eliminate the filibuster through a legislative cheat code called the nuclear option, which would only require 51 votes to overrule a parliamentarian ruling.

Ironically, Thune might have saved his job — and the Senate for Republicans — if he had eliminated the filibuster, as Trump demanded throughout Thune’s tenure. Passage of the SAVE America Act, or at the very least moving forward with a vote to eliminate the filibuster, would have completely changed the domestic political landscape in a time before an antsy Trump, frustrated by legislative gridlock, felt compelled to launch his attacks against Iran in February 2026.

Trump’s Herculean efforts to save the Senate with a barnstorming tour and first-ever midterm Republican National Convention could not overcome voter consternation over the invasion of Iran and subsequent spike in gasoline and diesel prices, or the perception that Trump’s invasion was at the behest of Israel and a betrayal of his America First mantra.

Trump’s own recruitment choices cost him as well, most notably Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, a political neophyte Trump plucked from obscurity. Trump compelled South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint Nordone to the Senate after the surprise death of her brother Sen. Lindsey Graham, himself no favorite amongst the conservative base in the state.

The 2026 electoral map was expected to be incredibly favorable for Republicans, who projected early in the cycle that they could possibly even gain seats to pad their majority.

It was not to be. Instead, Republicans must pick up the pieces and determine what kind of candidates and agenda could reverse their electoral fortunes in 2028, when Americans will also choose a president.

Perhaps more crucially, recalcitrant Republican Senators must learn the lesson that the American people will reward energy, good faith work, and substantive progress towards enacting an America First agenda, but Oval Office photos with Trump and empty press releases are not enough to fool voters or motivate them to the polls to vote for warm Republican bodies.

Bradley Jaye is Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye or email him at bjaye@breitbart.com.