Ex-Democratic Socialist Flips Michigan Seat Trump Carried in 2024

Democrat William Lawrence defeated freshman Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District on Wednesday, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Lawrence, a Lansing-area organizer, led Barrett 51% to 48% with nearly all precincts counted, flipping a seat Republicans had held for a single term. The Associated Press called the contest Wednesday afternoon, more than a day after polls closed.

Lawrence declared victory in an overnight social media post and framed the win as a grassroots upset.

“We built an unprecedented movement here in Mid-Michigan, powered by thousands of volunteers, and we showed that you can beat an incumbent Republican without taking a dime of corporate PAC money,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence co-founded the climate group Sunrise Movement in 2015, and he later started a tenants organization in mid-Michigan. He belonged to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) until July. That month he let the membership lapse and began playing down the socialist label.

Barrett spent the race pressing voters on his opponent’s politics. During the campaign, the congressman said being a socialist “should disqualify him for people’s consideration in my district.”

Before Congress, Barrett spent 22 years in the Army and served in the state Senate. His 2024 win in the district came by about four points. Trump took the seat the same year by around a point. The Lansing-anchored district had been Democrat Elissa Slotkin’s until she moved up to the U.S. Senate that fall.

The 7th District, which takes in Lansing and the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, ranks among the most evenly divided in the country. Lawrence entered the general election with endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and he was outspent by Barrett through the summer.

Outside Republican groups had worked for months to tie Lawrence to the party’s left. The Republican National Committee said he had “fully embraced a far-left socialist agenda,” while the Club for Growth spent heavily on advertising that cast him as a figure “emulating Zohran Mamdani.”

Lawrence’s victory extends a run of wins for Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s election last year. In Michigan, Sanders-backed Abdul El-Sayed captured the Democrat U.S. Senate nomination in August and faced Republican Mike Rogers in the November election.

Barrett’s campaign had dismissed his opponent’s shift as cosmetic, with a spokesman calling Lawrence “a complete phony” whose exit from the group could not erase years of “radical left-wing activism.”