The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued arresting illegal aliens on Election Day, nabbing those convicted of crimes like attempted murder, aggravated assault, and child molestation, Breitbart News has learned.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested more heinous illegal alien criminals with convictions including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and child molestation,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “The Trump Administration will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first.”

Among those arrested is Jesus Moreno-Lucio of Mexico, who was previously convicted of attempted murder and aggravated battery in Naples, Florida.

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Likewise, ICE agents arrested Jaime Ramirez-Almaraz of Mexico, convicted of burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon, and Daniel Martinez-Guerrero of Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Ezequiel Mendez-Mendez of Mexico was arrested after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, along with Kevin Ramirez-Gomez of Guatemala, who was convicted of child molestation.

“Every single day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country,” Mullin said. “Three hundred sixty-five days per year, the hardworking men and women of ICE law enforcement are targeting and arresting criminal illegal aliens to make America safe again—this includes on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and yes, Election Day.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.