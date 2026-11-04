Voters in four states decided on abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday night, including Virginia, Nevada, Idaho, and Missouri.

Voters in Virginia and Nevada voted on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions. Voters in Idaho voted on a measure that would create a statutory right to abortion in the state. In Missouri, voters had the chance to undo a ballot measure from 2024 that added a right to abortion to the state constitution.

Constitutional ballot measures in particular are effective as an offensive weapon because they are basically irreversible — they change a state constitution, take precedence over laws passed by state legislatures, and can only be overturned by another ballot measure or lengthy legal battles. Abortion measures in the wake of the Dobbs decision have typically been propped up by left-wing organizations and affiliates with deep pockets — such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU — out-of-state dark money groups, and billionaires with eugenicist leanings, oftentimes outspending pro-life organizations by double or triple.

Almost every pro-abortion-related ballot measure since the fall of Roe v. Wade has been successful. During the 2022 special elections, Kansans rejected a ballot measure that would have established that the state Constitution does not include a right to abortion. During the 2022 midterms, voters in California, Michigan, and Vermont codified abortion into their constitutions. At the same time, voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have given rights to babies born alive in botched abortions. Voters in Kentucky also rejected an amendment similar to the one in Kansas. In November 2023, Ohioans voted to codify the supposed right to abortion in their state Constitution via Issue 1.

In November 2024, seven states voted in favor of pro-abortion measures, while three states rejected them, breaking the left’s winning streak. The states that rejected abortion measures in the last election cycle included Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Virginia

Voters in Virginia passed Question 1, which creates a right to abortion up until the moment of birth in the state, 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent, the Associated Press (AP) projected.

The “Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment was led by Virginians for Reproductive Freedom and was placed on the ballot after state lawmakers passed it last year. The measure read:

Question: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) protect the freedom to make personal decisions about prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility care; (ii) protect doctors, nurses, and patients from being punished for these decisions; and (iii) allow for restrictions on access to abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy except when the patient’s health is at risk or the pregnancy cannot survive?

In Virginia, constitutional amendments must be approved by both the state House and Senate twice before being placed on a ballot and ratified by a simple majority of voters. The abortion amendment was sponsored by Democrat state Sen. Jennifer Boysko and Democrat Del. Charniele Herring.

In Virginia, abortions were already legal through 27 weeks of pregnancy.

Nevada

Voters in Nevada passed Question 6, which enshrines a right to abortion throughout pregnancy into their state constitution. “The Right to Abortion Initiative” passed 63.2 percent to 36.8 percent, AP projected.

The measure was led by Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom. Voters were asked:

Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to create an individual’s fundamental right to an abortion, without interference by state or local governments, whenever the abortion is performed by a qualified healthcare professional until fetal viability or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant individual at any point during the pregnancy?

Nevada voters must approve a constitutional amendment twice by simple majority before it is added to the state constitution, according to state law. Nevadans approved the abortion measure in 2024, 64.4 percent to 35.6 percent, making 2026 the second time it went before voters in the state.

In Nevada, a statute was upheld through a referendum vote in 1990 allowing abortion through 24 weeks of pregnancy. The law already allows abortions throughout pregnancy when the life of the mother is in danger or for health reasons.

Idaho

Idaho voters rejected Proposition 1, which would have created a statutory right to abortion in the state. The “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act Initiative” failed 55.9 percent to 44.1 percent, AP projected. It would have needed a simple majority to pass.

The statutory ballot measure was led by the pro-abortion group Idahoans United for Women and Families. The lengthy measure read in part:

This act establishes a right to make private reproductive health care decisions, including abortion up to fetal viability and in medical emergencies. Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary: a. Every person has the right to reproductive freedom and privacy, which is the right to make personal decisions about reproductive health care that directly impact the person’s own body, including but not limited to the right to make decisions about: i. Abortion; ii. Childbirth care; iii. Contraception; iv. Fertility treatment; V. Miscarriage care; and vi. Prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum care.

In Idaho, abortions are currently outlawed except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother.

Missouri

Voters in Missouri rejected Amendment 3, which would have overturned the right to abortion enshrined in the Missouri state constitution by voters in 2024. The measure needed a simple majority to pass and failed 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent, AP projected.

The “Prohibit Abortion and Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Amendment” was led by the pro-life Her Health and Her Future PAC. Voters were asked:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: Repeal the 2024 voter-approved Amendment providing reproductive healthcare rights, including abortion through fetal viability; Allow abortions for rape and incest (under twelve-weeks’ gestation), emergencies, and fetal anomalies; Allow legislation regulating abortion; Ensure parental consent for minors’ abortions; Prohibit gender transition procedures for minors?

In Missouri, the 2024 abortion ballot measure narrowly passed 51.6 percent to 48.2 percent.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.