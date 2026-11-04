Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) called for Republicans to “return to the principled conservative values” that once defined the party, after Democrats took the majority in House and U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

In a post on X, Curtis out that after the Biden administration, “Americans wanted an economy that worked for them.” Curtis pointed out Americans got “a hastily executed war, headline after headline of scandals” and tariffs.

“After the Biden era, Americans wanted an economy that worked for them,” Curtis wrote. “Instead, they received a hastily executed war, headline after headline of scandals, a ballooning $40 trillion debt, and unpredictable tariffs.”

“It’s time for Republicans to return to the principled conservative values that once defined us—and that we’ve steadily abandoned over the last decade,” Curtis added.

In a Substack article, Curtis wrote about how he had grown up in Utah “where pioneer values” were how people lived.

“Hard work, thrift, self-reliance, faith, family, integrity, and responsibility to our neighbors,” Curtis wrote. “Those values shaped my life and, eventually, my politics. For much of my life, I saw those same principles reflected in the Republican Party. Leaders like Ronald Reagan championed limited government, free trade, resolute diplomacy and global leadership, and fiscal responsibility.”

Curtis added “over the last decade,” the Republican Party “has steadily drifted from the principles” that once defined it.

“Many shrewd political minds found it worth abandoning these principles in order to win elections—they were largely right,” Curtis continued.

“The populist movement brought millions of Americans into our party, many of whom felt forgotten by Washington. I welcome them. They belong in our big-tent party, and we owe them more than political promises. But winning election was never the ultimate objective. We wanted to win so we could govern according to principles that make people’s lives better.”