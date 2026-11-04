House Republican Election Chief Loses His Own Race in Longtime GOP District

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), who serves as the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), lost his seat in the race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Hudson was defeated by his Democrat opponent, Richard N. Ojeda II. Ojeda received 138,707 votes, or 51.1 percent of the vote, while Hudson received 132,692 votes, or 48.9 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The NRCC “is the official party organization tasked with winning or maintaining the House majority,” NBC News reported, stating that “Republicans have held the district since 1963.”

In a statement, Hudson acknowledged that “the voters of North Carolina’s 9th District made their choice,” Politico reported. Hudson added that God was “sovereign over” his life.

“Last night, the voters of North Carolina’s 9th District made their choice, and I respect it,” Hudson. “God is sovereign over my life, and He has a plan for all of us.”

Hudson continued to express that “America is the greatest country” and “whatever the future holds,” he will “keep fighting” for the principles that make the United States great.

“America is the greatest country, and I believe more than ever in the principles that make us great,” Hudson said. “Whatever the future holds, I will keep fighting for those principles and for the people who believe in commonsense, conservative policies that will save our country and make the lives of the American people better.”

“WE JUST UNSEATED THE CHAIR OF THE NRCC,” Ojeda wrote in a post on X. “IT’S A NEW DAY IN AMERICA.”

According to Ojeda’s campaign website, he “spent 24 years in the U.S. Army, serving tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Haiti.” After Ojeda retired from the military, he “moved to be near his aging parents in West Virginia, where he continued his service by teaching JROTC at a local high school.”