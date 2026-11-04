Joe Kent: Results of Midterm Election Are ‘Referendum on the Iran War’

Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), expressed that the results from the midterm election, resulting in Democrats taking the majority in the House and Senate, are a “referendum on the Iran war.”

In a post on X, Kent noted that President Donald Trump “needs to understand that he still has the option to course correct on Iran.”

“Last night was a referendum on the Iran war,” Kent said. “The American people have emphatically rejected it, and the results at the polls confirmed what we’ve been warning about for months.”

Kent continued to suggest that Trump “end the war now” and instead “commit the rest of his term to improving the lives of the American people.”

“Trump still has the power to do the right thing,” Kent continued. “He can still avert the disaster of a catastrophic escalation. He needs to focus on taking care of his fellow Americans if he has any hope in salvaging his legacy.”

In March, Kent resigned from his position with the Trump administration over his opposition to the Iran war, explaining at the time that he believed that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation.”

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” Kent said at the time. “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In February 2025, Trump nominated Kent to serve as the director of the NCTC, sharing that Kent had “hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life.”