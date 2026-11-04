Nolte: Tuesday Night Wipeout Proves It’s Still the Economy, Stupid

President Donald Trump made the right decision to go to war to stop the theocratic, suicidal lunatics in Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb. It had to be done, and until Trump decided to do it, everyone — Republican and Democrat — agreed it had to be done.

Unfortunately, luck was not on Trump’s side with the timing. A once-in-a-lifetime strategic opportunity presented itself to take out almost all of Iran’s top leaders in one airstrike. Strategically, it was too good to pass up. Politically, however, the urgency of this strategic opportunity was a disaster. Trump had to strike right away, which meant he did not have time to sell the war to the American people — to remind them that he had always said he would stop Iran and to explain the rationale.

So, instead of laying the groundwork to create a rally around the flag, the American people, weary from endless and futile wars in the Middle East, watched the bombs go off in Iran and collectively sighed, Not this shit again.

None of that was Trump’s fault. He did the right thing attacking Iran. He did the right thing launching this attack when he did. Morally and strategically, these were sound decisions. Politically, they were not, and Trump deserves credit for putting politics aside to do the right thing.

RELATED: Vance on the U.S. Economy — Trump Working to Reverse “40-Year Trajectory of American Decline”

Then Trump did make a mistake.

Instead of quickly finishing the job, instead of pushing to victory in a war we were winning, instead of declaring victory and getting out five months ago, he fell right into a trap he should have seen coming — he stopped winning and began negotiating with the lying lunatics in Iran. Which brings me to the economy, stupid.

Iran’s mullahs won last night. They dragged this out into the midterms, which blew up gas prices. Worse, diesel prices hit a record high. High diesel prices, of course, raise the price of everything else.

Trump was elected to bring down energy prices and the cost of living. The long, drawn-out war with Iran broke that promise, and last night the country voiced its displeasure. Had he done as much damage to the regime as possible, secured the Strait, declared victory, and gotten out in July, things might look very different today.

Gas prices are the national barometer of how we feel about how things are going.

Second to that is everyday inflation, which high diesel prices made worse.

Then there’s the stock market, which is undermined by uncertainty more than just about anything else. Few things are as uncertain as war.

Let me put it this way…

Most Americans oppose males playing in female sports. But how many Americans actually worry about this happening to their daughter or affecting them personally? Very few. Compare that to the number of Americans personally affected by high prices. It’s the economy. It’s always the economy.

That’s what happened last night. And that’s all that happened last night.

People are blaming last night’s loss on lousy candidates. Sure, we had some lousy candidates. There were lousy candidates on both sides, and their lousy candidates won. Are Greg Abbott and Susan Collins lousy candidates? No, and they lost.

On Election Night 2024, the blue tsunami was caused by an economy caused by an unpopular war that dragged on when it shouldn’t have, while Trump repeatedly promised a victory or a deal that was right around the corner.

Not this shit again.

This might hurt Vice President JD Vance’s chances in 2028, as he is seen, fairly or not, as someone who urged Trump to stop winning the war with Iran and negotiate. Regardless, do not underestimate Vance.

This in turn likely helps Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s 2028 chances, along with outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

The only good news I can offer is this: two years ago, no one considered what happened last night even a remote possibility. So, take heart in how drastically things can turn around in two years.

Until then, we lost; they won, and my pronouns are he/him.