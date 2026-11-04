Nolte: Voter ID Wins in NC, NV, and Ohio — Loses In CA, AZ, and CO

Although Democrats ran away with statewide victories in Ohio, Nevada, and North Carolina, voters still chose to vote “yes” by wide margins for voter ID.

Ohio asked voters to vote yes or no:

Enshrines photo ID requirements in the state constitution for in-person voting (and photo ID or signature + another identifier for mail/absentee). Ohio already had statutory photo ID rules; this locks them in constitutionally.

By a 66 to 34 percent margin, Ohio voted yes.

Nevada asked voters to vote yes or no:

Requires photo ID to vote in person, or the last four digits of a driver’s license/Social Security number (or a number from the county clerk) to vote by mail.

This passed once already in 2024 and passed Tuesday night again by a 62 to 38 percent margin.

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Requires photo ID for all voters, including those voting by mail or absentee. Extends existing in-person photo ID rules to mail ballots.

North Carolina asked voters to choose yes or no:

This passed by a 60 to 40 percent margin.

North Carolina also passed two more conservative constitutional amendments.

By 62 to 38 percent, North Carolina voters chose to “keep the State income tax rate from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%).⁠”

By 60 to 40 percent, North Carolina voted that the “General Assembly shall enact general laws limiting the amount by which the levy of taxes on property may increase, which may include exceptions.”

Unfortunately, in Arizona, voter ID went down by 12 points, 56 to 44 percent.

In California, it failed by 18 points, 59 to 41 percent.

Colorado said no by 26 points, 63 to 37 percent.

I should note that 1) these races have been called, but 2) the margins could change some as more votes are counted.

Listen, what happened Tuesday night was not as bad as what happened in 2008 when Democrats won the presidency (Obama), the House of Representatives, and a filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate.

As I wrote in my analysis of last night’s wipeout: “The only good news I can offer is this: two years ago, no one considered what happened last night even a remote possibility. So, take heart in how drastically things can turn around in two years.”

Let’s just hope that what happened last night doesn’t mean a return to fat women on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.