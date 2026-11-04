Ohio’s Jim Jordan to Run for House Minority Leader

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is reportedly planning to run for House Minority Leader after Republicans lost their majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

After winning Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race against Democrat Joshua Kolasinski and Independent Tracey Tackett, Jordan announced he will run for House Minority Leader.

“The Ohio Republican is the first person in the minority leader race,” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman wrote in a Wednesday morning X post, adding that “Jordan will make the case that the leadership needs new blood, investigations are his specialty.”

Jordan subsequently announced his candidacy to lead House Republicans while they are in the minority, in a letter to his colleagues obtained by CNN late Wednesday morning.

“This is a staggering day for our conference,” Jordan wrote. “We are losing colleagues and friends who’ve been valuable members of our conference and leaders in our party.”

“When Americans get knocked down, they pick themselves up and get back to work. Now our Conference must do the same,” Jordan continued, before stressing that Republicans need to aggressively challenge Democrats over the next two years to win back the majority.

The congressman then offered a thinly veiled criticism of outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson — without naming him directly — adding, “For too long, we have operated without a clear plan to survive the hour or the day in front of.”

The news of Jordan seeking the position of House Minority Leader comes after Fox News reported that Mike Johnson told his staff will not run for House Minority Leader.

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With Jordan pursuing the role, the decision signals a potential leadership shake-up for House Republicans as they prepare for their next chapter in the minority, following historic losses in this year’s midterm elections.

In September, Jordan, who is Chairman of the United States House Judiciary Committee, warned that a Democrat House would launch “nonstop investigations.” The targets, he said, would be the first family and the next Republican presidential nominee.

On Tuesday, the top House Democrat on the Oversight Committee threatened — minutes after the Democrats were projected to retake the U.S. House — Republicans with lawfare.

“LAWYER UP,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) wrote in an all-caps Tuesday night X post, as his party was projected to retake a House majority.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.