Republican Alan Wilson Wins South Carolina Governor’s Race

Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated Democrat state Rep. Jermaine Johnson in the contest to succeed Henry McMaster to become the state’s next governor.

Wilson prevailed with 52 percent to Johnson’s 47 percent, a closer margin than many expected in the contest.

Wilson, who has been the state’s attorney general since 2011, won a competitive primary to lead the state, defeating a number of candidates including Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, Rom Reddy, and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette to claim the Republican nomination.

He campaigned on his public safety record, increasing school choice, improving roads, and slashing taxes in the Palmetto state. He was endorsed by President Trump in both the June runoff and the general election against Johnson.

Alan Wilson is the adopted son of long-time Congressman Joe Wilson. His biological father was killed in a training accident while serving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.