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Republican Alan Wilson Wins South Carolina Governor’s Race

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 6: South Carolina Attorney General and GOP nominee for governor Ala
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty
Matt Mercer

Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated Democrat state Rep. Jermaine Johnson in the contest to succeed Henry McMaster to become the state’s next governor.

Wilson prevailed with 52 percent to Johnson’s 47 percent, a closer margin than many expected in the contest.

Wilson, who has been the state’s attorney general since 2011, won a competitive primary to lead the state, defeating a number of candidates including Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, Rom Reddy, and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette to claim the Republican nomination.

A woman holds campaign materials for South Carolina Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson at Doc’s Barbeque on June 22, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina.  (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

He campaigned on his public safety record, increasing school choice, improving roads, and slashing taxes in the Palmetto state. He was endorsed by President Trump in both the June runoff and the general election against Johnson. 

Alan Wilson is the adopted son of long-time Congressman Joe Wilson. His biological father was killed in a training accident while serving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer. 

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