Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) successfully defended his seat on election night from Democrat candidate Lynne Walz, a former state senator.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race early Wednesday morning. With 94 percent of the votes counted, Pillen has 50.8 percent of the vote over Walz’s 42.2 percent. Despite the relatively large margin, the Nebraska Examiner noted that the race gave the Republican gubernatorial candidate “their toughest run since the 1990s.”

Pillen, who became governor in 2023, took to social media to acknowledge his win, stating that he is going to keep working:

“This morning I went straight to the office, joined my partner Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, huddled with our team, and got back to doing the people’s work,” the governor wrote on X. “We are more energized than ever to build the agenda and form the relationships necessary to win for Nebraska.”

“We are back at it, with sleeves rolled up, humbled by the trust and hopes of the people we serve. Together we can,” Pillen added.

Walz conceded to Pillen without issue, writing in a statement that the outcome was not what she had hoped, but she wished him well:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.