Transgender Democrat Flips Alabama State House Seat

A transgender Democrat candidate flipped a Republican-held state House seat in Alabama on Tuesday night after he defeated his Republican opponent, Alabama State Rep. Phillip Rigsby.

Allison Montgomery received 12,456 votes, or 53.2 percent of the vote, while Rigsby received 10,929 votes, or 46.7 percent of the vote, 1819 News reported. In a post on Facebook, Montgomery, a biological male, expressed that “the people are tired to attempts to distract” them with “culture war issues.”

“I know the headlines tomorrow are gonna be provocative and catchy, but let’s focus on the most important part of this victory: we showed that a truly grassroots campaign that stands on its policies and its principles has a real shot in Alabama,” Montgomery wrote in a post on Facebook. “We the people are tired of attempts to distract us with culture war issues, whether we’re in a minority group or not.”

“We the people know corporate interests use these issues to pit us against one another while they pick our pockets,” Montgomery continued. “I’m going to work especially hard for those who hate me, because they deserve a better Alabama as much as anyone.”

Montgomery’s win comes as Democrats throughout the country took back the majority in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, flipping seats in states such Virginia, Colorado, and Pennsylvania.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was defeated by Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D). Hinojosa’s win will mark the first time since 1995 that the state “will have a blue administration.”