Trump-Backed Michael Alfonso Wins in Wisconsin Congressional Race

Trump-backed candidate Michael Alfonso defeated his Democrat opponent Fred Clark in the race for the seat in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Alfonso, who is the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, received 186,035 votes, or 56.1 percent of the vote, while Clark received 145,695 votes, or 43.9 percent of the vote, the New York Times reported.

“I’m deeply humbled that the voters of WI-7 put their trust in me,” Alfonso wrote in a post on X. “I’m going to Congress with one job: put America and Wisconsin first. As the youngest member and a new dad, I have a real stake in the future. We must make the American dream affordable again.”

“That is the only way we stop the communist left from winning over young people,” Alfonso continued. “The prosperity of American citizens is all that matters. Let’s get to work.”

In May, President Donald Trump endorsed Alfonso, describing him as being “a WINNER all of his life” and as coming “from a truly spectacular family.”

During an interview on Breitbart News Saturday in June, Alfonso shared that he was hearing from voters that they “want to see action” and that voters were frustrated with Congress for “not giving President Trump the backup that he needs.”