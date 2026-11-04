Trump Congratulates Democrats, Notes Iran War Played a Role

President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on “a good job” Tuesday after they captured Congress in the midterm elections, an outcome that will be untroubled by some still unfinished vote counts.

Trump used a telephone interview with FOX News Democracy 26 to offer his verdict after Democrats scored sweeping victories carving deep inroads into Republican strongholds.

Well, I say this: congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don’t view it as a hit on me.

Trump went on to say he accepted the vote results and was ready to work with Democrats now that they will control Congress and he has two years left in his term of office.

“I can work with them on many things,” Trump said, before offering this condition: he remains ready to use his executive power to veto any Democratic legislation when and if he felt like.

“They can send over, you know, 50 different great bills that they’re all excited about, and I send them back with a nice stamp – ‘veto.'”

The 80-year-old pointed to foreign matters as a key factor contributing to the disastrous outcome for the GOP, with exit polling confirming it was indeed amongst a host of factors to determine Republican outcomes.

He acknowledged that the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, which has impacted on consumer prices in the U.S., had affected the vote, saying: “Iran was a piece of it.”

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump told Fox.

Trump took to social media to add his absence on a ballot paper was a problem.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump recently said he planned to become “Mr. Veto” if the Democrats successfully took the majority.

Meanwhile, a White House official said Tuesday evening the mood there was “defiant,” as Breitbart News reported:

A White House official described the vibe inside the White House in a statement to Breitbart News as election forecasts deeper into Tuesday evening projected Democrat Senate and House majorities for the final two years of the Trump presidency. “The White House mood is defiant,” the official said. “President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot.” The official highlighted “candidate quality,” emphasizing that the president promoted many candidates more strongly than they did themselves.

The official ADDED, “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.”

The new Congress will be the 120th in U.S. history and will take office in January 2027.

The next U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 2028.